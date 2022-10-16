Glass Onion Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc Is Queer

After the original film received stellar reviews from both critics and fans, the much-anticipated sequel to "Knives Out" is set to hit theaters and living rooms before the end of the year. "Glass Door: A Knives Out Mystery" is bringing another high-profile murder into the lap of the famous detective, Benoit Blanc.

In the sequel, the crime takes place on a private island owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and Blanc is tasked once again with figuring out who the murderer is in this classic whodunit film. Blanc will once again have to interact with the many quirky suspects and find clues wherever he can, but this sequel is far from a rehash of the original.

According to Netflix's TUDUM, this sequel was created to look and feel as different from the original as possible. And the first big change is the completely different cast, save for one character — Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the famous detective Benoit Blanc, but this time around, a new detail was recently confirmed about his character.