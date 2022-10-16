Glass Onion Director Confirms Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc Is Queer
After the original film received stellar reviews from both critics and fans, the much-anticipated sequel to "Knives Out" is set to hit theaters and living rooms before the end of the year. "Glass Door: A Knives Out Mystery" is bringing another high-profile murder into the lap of the famous detective, Benoit Blanc.
In the sequel, the crime takes place on a private island owned by tech billionaire Miles Bron (Edward Norton), and Blanc is tasked once again with figuring out who the murderer is in this classic whodunit film. Blanc will once again have to interact with the many quirky suspects and find clues wherever he can, but this sequel is far from a rehash of the original.
According to Netflix's TUDUM, this sequel was created to look and feel as different from the original as possible. And the first big change is the completely different cast, save for one character — Daniel Craig is reprising his role as the famous detective Benoit Blanc, but this time around, a new detail was recently confirmed about his character.
The charismatic detective is confirmed to be queer by the director
If you had any suspicions about Benoit Blanc being queer in the movie "Knives Out," you have some solid intuition because it turns out that Craig's character has been confirmed as such. Director and creator of the "Knives Out" franchise, Rian Johnson, confirmed that fact during a press conference at the London Film Festival in October. A scene in the new movie "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" implies that Blanc is living with a man, and after the movie was shown at an early screening, the question was asked if Blanc was queer — "Yes, he obviously is," responded Johnson.
It isn't revealed in the article who Blanc was living with, but Craig does hint at it being someone very likable in the press conference. "No spoilers [but] who wouldn't want to live with that person," said Craig. Johnson also adds to that by saying, "And there's nobody in the world I can imagine in bringing me more joy for Benoit Blanc to be with." Who Blanc's lover ends up being is still a mystery, but fans will learn who that is when the movie hits theaters in November.
"Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is due out in select theaters on November 23 and then arrives on Netflix on December 23.