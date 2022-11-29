Netflix's Knives Out Deal Was Even More Expensive Than We Thought

Arriving on Netflix in late December and having seen a limited theatrical release, "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" is one of the most buzzed-about movies of the season. The sequel to director Rian Johnson's delightful "Knives Out," the film once again features Daniel Craig as detective Benoit Blanc alongside an ensemble cast that includes Edward Norton, Kate Hudson, and Kathryn Hahn.

While the first "Knives Out" was released by Lionsgate, "Glass Onion" is a Netflix production — hence the very limited theatrical release — and the streamer paid a pretty penny for it. At first glance, that seems unsurprising. After all, "Knives Out" went on to earn over $300 million at the global box office (via Box Office Mojo). But taking a step back, it's clear that Netflix doesn't make its money at the theater. It's in the business of adding subscribers to its streaming service. In fact, it won't even specify how much "Glass Onion" made during its week-long run in theaters, but estimates circle a $15 million rake-in.

So, just how much did Netflix pay for the privilege of producing "Knives Out" movies, and how much are they betting on that investment? As it turns out, the answer to both questions is more than you might have thought.