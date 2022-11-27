Glass Onion Is Netflix's Most Successful Theatrical Release Yet

Last we saw Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig), the southern investigator was solving the death of the patriarch of the eccentric Thormbey family. After the graphic death of Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer), Detective Blanc and dedicated nurse Marta (Ana de Armas) discover that spoiled grandson Ransom (Chris Evans) was the true culprit behind the crime. The entire ordeal reveals that despite how they look on the outside, the Thrombeys are not altruistic and only see Marta as a disposable employee. These themes, as well as the film's whip-smart dialogue, made "Knives Out" a smash hit. Now it looks as though the sequel is primed to be just as successful if early screenings of the film are any indication.

In a five-day release that was billed as a sneak preview, Deadline reported that "Glass Onion" is suspected to have garnered an average of $15 million in profit. According to the Deadline report, this makes "Glass Onion" the most successful Netflix theatrical release yet. However, this number does not come from the streaming juggernaut which will go on to air the film on Netflix next month. The Hollywood Reporter has stated that Netflix has not made public any numbers, but many rival studios have sent their estimates in. Though some films such as Pixar's "Strange World" have lowered their box office expectations, "Glass Onion" is rising above them. With the star power of Craig and Johnson's recent success with the first film, "Glass Onion" appears to be just the feature to get people excited about non-IP movies again.