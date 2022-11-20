Power Rangers Fans Are Mourning The Loss Of Jason David Frank

"Power Rangers" actor Jason David Frank has passed away at age 49. His representative confirmed to TMZ that the late actor is survived by his four children. The news of the "Power Rangers" icon's death has come as a shock to millions of fans around the world, who tuned in over the last three decades to see Frank's portrayal of the Green Ranger Tommy Oliver.

The character first debuted in "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers," the first series to kickstart the "Power Rangers" franchise in 1993. Originally a villain under the spell of Rita Repulsa (Machiko Soga), Oliver later joined the titular team, deciding to use his powers for good. While his intentions were positive, the Green Ranger was known to be rebellious, causing friction and clashing with his fellow Rangers. The character later achieved legendary status when he assumed the role of the mythical White Ranger, becoming the formal leader of the team. Arguably the most popular and beloved "Power Rangers" character of all time, audiences were fascinated with how Frank was able to add nuance to an already tortured and multi-faceted character. It also helped that Oliver's Green Ranger was the epitome of cool in the early '90s, with young viewers obsessed with his charisma and lone wolf mentality.

After "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" wrapped up, Frank returned as Tommy Oliver in multiple spin-offs over a dozen times, becoming the anchor character for the franchise. The "Power Rangers" legend even boasted a small cameo in the 2017 live-action film (via YouTube). The star's final appearance as the beloved Green Ranger was in 2018's "Power Rangers Ninja Steel."

Over three generations of "Power Rangers" fans have grown up watching Frank as Tommy Oliver, making the actor's loss all the more devastating.