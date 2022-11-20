Power Rangers Legend Jason David Frank Played Tommy Oliver A Staggering Number Of Times

Even casual fans of the "Power Rangers" franchise know that its mythos can get quite tangled up and complicated, what with all the different iterations of the characters popping up in various media. But a straightforward rundown of Jason David Frank's credits on his IMDb page shows a total of 23 credits as Tommy Oliver.

That's also including various straight-to-video "Power Rangers" projects in the 90s, like the "Alpha's Magical Christmas" special and "Karate Club Level 1," which featured Frank himself teaching viewers karate moves via the magic of VHS. Some of these tapes are probably just compilations of preexisting "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers" episodes (or clips from them), but even if you take these out you still have at least 20 credits for Frank within the "Power Rangers" franchise.

Frank also made something of a career of coming back as Tommy Oliver in subsequent "Power Rangers" series, including "Power Rangers Zeo," "Power Rangers Turbo," and the 2004 series "Power Rangers DinoThunder," in which he appears in 38 episodes as "Dr. Tommy Oliver," demonstrating that the former Green Ranger is more than just a fighter but also a scientist. He even lent his Mighty Morphin star power to the YouTube series "Super Power Beat Down," featuring hypothetical battles between various fictional characters, in a 2015 episode centered on the Green Ranger.

Frank's final appearance as Oliver comes in the 2019 video game "Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid," in which he voices both Tommy and his evil alter-ego Lord Drakkon. With so many appearances as the character over the course of 25 years, it becomes very clear what a substantial loss his death is for the long-running "Power Rangers" franchise.