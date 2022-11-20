Jason David Frank Once Played Valiant's Bloodshot

Jason David Frank, who sadly has passed away, made a career out of playing the hero in both the movies and on television. And, for the better part of three decades, it was "Morphin Time" for the actor, according to IMDb. In 1994, Frank suited up as the Green Ranger rocking giant, silver shoulder pads in the short film, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Alpha's Magical Christmas." However, Frank was attired in the full-blown White Ranger costume just a year later in the first full-length film adaptation, "Mighty Morphin Power Rangers."

Frank's character, Tommy Oliver, showed up in a variety of differently colored suits over the years, including the Red Turbo and the Black DinoThunder costumes, and Frank found his acting chops and stamina tested by the success of the franchise right from the start of the original 1993 series. "'Power Rangers' was a full-time, six days a week, 14-hour days," Frank said in an interview (via YouTube). "It's kind of like if you're going to race, or you're going to do a marathon. I had to do a marathon the whole entire season." While Frank is best known for his vast contributions to the "Power Rangers" mythos, fewer remember that Frank also got the opportunity to play the role of the nanite-enhanced Bloodshot from the Valiant comic books.