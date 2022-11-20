The Green Ranger's Popularity Caused Jason David Frank's Exit From VR Troopers

"Power Rangers" fans and '90s kids everywhere recently learned of the devastating death of Jason David Frank, the longest-serving Power Ranger of all time. He was only 49 years old (per TMZ).

Produced by Saban Entertainment, "Power Rangers" is a long-running franchise featuring young adults or teenagers who are granted superhuman abilities, mastery of martial arts, and control of giant mechs called Zords. The show utilized heavy use of footage from a similar Japanese franchise known as the "Super Sentai" series.

Throughout the franchise's nearly 30-year history, Frank's Tommy Oliver was a regular on four different series, playing the Green and White Ranger in "Mighty Morphin' Power Rangers," the Red Zeo Ranger in "Zeo Rangers," the first Red Turbo Ranger in "Power Rangers Turbo," and the Black Dino Ranger in "Power Rangers Dino Thunder." Frank would reprise his role in video games, specials, and one-off episodes in subsequent shows. His last official appearance on-screen in a series was in "Power Rangers Ninja Steel" in 2018.

Tommy originally debuted in a five-episode arc, entitled "Green with Evil," in which Rita Repulsa (voiced by Barbara Goodson, played by Machiko Soga), the Rangers' big bad, chooses him as her personal evil Ranger. Eventually, the good guys free him from Rita's spell and he joins the Rangers to fight alongside them. In a future episode, his powers were temporarily returned to him to help the Rangers. In a bid to save them, Tommy sacrifices his hold on his powers, leaving him with a limited supply that will eventually wear off. Once completely de-powered, Tommy leaves the team.

Though Frank will always be remembered as a Power Ranger, it seems that he almost played an entirely different hero in a short-lived series of a similar nature.