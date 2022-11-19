James Gunn Explains How The Guardians Of The Galaxy Holiday Special Will Get You Ready For Vol. 3

James Gunn, the filmmaker who was recently hired to lead DC Studios — Warner Bros. new film and TV division for DC properties — still has some unfinished business with Marvel and the MCU. The "Slither" director is in the process of finishing up work on "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3." Said to be the final chapter featuring the current lineup of characters seemingly confirming fans' worst fears, "Vol. 3" concludes the almost decade long journey that these characters have faced.

The film finally began production in 2021 after Gunn was fired from Marvel after a misunderstanding and subsequently re-hired to finish the story of these beloved characters. "Vol. 3" has an official release date of May 5, 2023, for its debut in theaters. Aside from their final rodeo in the trilogy-ender, The Guardians are making an extra stop for a Disney+ "special presentation," a la "Werewolf By Night."

"The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" hits Disney+ on November 25, 2022, and it catches up with the ragtag group of space superheroes following the events of "Vol. 2," "Avengers: Endgame," and "Thor: Love and Thunder," when they last appeared in the MCU. Gunn recently explained how the "Holiday Special" plays into the events of "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3."