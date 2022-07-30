Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3's Karen Gillan Teases An Emotional Conclusion To The Trilogy

Gillian, who plays Nebula in the films (and who is also pretty famous for appearing on a little BBC show called "Doctor Who"), recently dropped some major hints to The Hollywood Reporter about what fans can expect ten months from now. "It was emotional making it, for sure...there are scenes where the emotion is heavier than it's ever been in the Guardians world. It was hard to get through some of it." She also elaborated that just being on set made the third film feel more epic than the other two. Not only are the characters in the story dealing with a lot of complexity and difficult emotions, but the cast and crew had their own to process, too. Everyone on set knew that they were "dealing with the fact that this is the end of an era of sorts," making their work that much more bittersweet.

But Gillian isn't the only cast member that THR talked to recently. Pom Klementieff (who plays Mantis) was gushing about how cute Baby Rocket looked in the SDCC trailer, and also took a minute to reminisce on how it felt to shoot the final scene. She confessed that it was "shot at the end of the shoot, and it was really hard to not weep." Given how emotionally potent some of her scenes have been throughout the first two films — especially her raw, tender moments with Drax (Dave Bautista) — it might be wise for movie theaters to hand out complimentary packets of Kleenex next to the entrances to the screening rooms. That, or moviegoers can sneak in their own boxes of tissues in their extra-large purse with their canned sodas and dollar store boxed candy.