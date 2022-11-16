Brendan Fraser Praises Sadie Sink And Hong Chau's Elevated Performances In The Whale

Playing the character of Charlie in the buzzworthy psychological drama feature "The Whale" was what Brendan Fraser described as the challenge he has been searching for his entire career, and he, as well as the film, has received significant critical acclaim (via Rotten Tomatoes) in the process. But the actor himself believes a substantial amount of credit has to be given to the praiseworthy performances of his co-stars Hong Chau and Sadie Sink.

When the Darren Aronofsky-directed motion picture debuted at the Venice International Film Festival, the well-crafted endeavor was extremely well-received, earning a rare standing ovation which caused Brendan Fraser to have a heartfelt emotional reaction. At the festival, the film would also receive nominations for the coveted Golden Lion and Queer Lion accolades while winning several distinguished honors, including the Premio CinemaSarà, the 10th INTERFILM Award for PROMOTING Interreligious Dialogue, and the Leoncino d'Oro Award (via LaBiennale.org). The intriguing movie has received impressive reviews with a considerable amount of hype highlighting Fraser's profound take on Charlie, like The Telegraph saying, "Fraser seals his comeback in a sensational film of rare compassion."

While there is no denying Fraser is getting a lot of props for his efforts, the actor himself has made it known that there are other members of the ensemble that have absolutely made their presence known in the feature film. He wasn't shy about offering up a robust amount of praise for their terrific turns in "The Whale."