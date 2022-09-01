The Whale - What We Know So Far

Beloved actor Brendan Fraser is firmly on the comeback trail. After years of working on smaller-budget films, he returned to the mainstream spotlight with a regular role on HBO Max's "Doom Patrol." And now he's got a possible Oscar contender under his belt. Darren Aronofsky's "The Whale" is a dramatic piece that's rather unlike anything Fraser has done since he first grabbed attention in films like "School Ties" and "With Honors."

In "The Whale," Fraser dons a prosthetic suit that simulates a 300-pound weight gain to play Charlie. He's a man whose life has shrunken down to the size of his living room couch due to the crushing weight of years of guilt, loneliness, and grief that keep him stuck. However, a shot at a new life arrives in the form of his estranged teenage daughter Ellie (Sadie Sink).

"The Whale" is unlike anything Brendan Fraser has done before and he "wanted to be reintroduced" as an actor, as he told Vanity Fair in an interview. Fraser explained, "I wanted to disappear into [the role]. My hope was that I would become unrecognizable." With the buzz growing around Fraser's disappearance in the movie, here's what we know about "The Whale" so far.