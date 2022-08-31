Brendan Fraser And Darren Aronofsky Confirm What We Suspected About Stranger Things' Sadie Sink

"The Whale" lead Brendan Fraser and its director Darren Aronofsky both shared some unique insights into the film and its making in an in-depth profile published by Vanity Fair centered around Fraser's approach to his role. While Fraser remains the primary topic of discussion throughout the piece, both Fraser and Aronofsky shared their thoughts on Sadie Sink's performance, which they described in glowing terms.

"To be around someone that young and that in control of their craft and that prepared and professional — I was always blown away, as, I think, was Brendan," Aronofsky told the publication.

Fraser then corroborated Aronofsky's claim. "I had a front-row seat to watch this kid win the game ball every single day she worked," he said.

As the article also notes, Sink is part of an ensemble that includes some big names in independent cinema like Samantha Morton and Hong Chau. So, for Sink to not just work competently opposite her fellow cast members but impress more than one of her talented coworkers is testament to the young actor's considerable talent.

Viewers can see Sink's performance for themselves when "The Whale" premieres in theaters on December 9, 2022.