Brendan Fraser's The Whale Character Was The Challenge He Had Been Seeking In His Career

From watching the first trailer, it becomes abundantly clear that "The Whale" is unlike anything Brendan Fraser has ever embarked on during his time in the industry, and he talked about the impact that portraying Charlie onscreen had on him overall. "My journey to where I am now has been to explore as many characters as I can, and this [role] presented the biggest challenge I wanted," Brendan Fraser said during a Q&A session with the cast and director at the Venice Film Festival (via ET Canada on YouTube). "By far and away, I think that Charlie is the most heroic man I have ever played because his superpower is to see the good in others and bring that out in him."

Fraser is no stranger to playing the hero, but by his accounts, Charlie could be a solid contender for one of the most powerful personas he has ever played, resulting in a truly worthwhile performance that stands out as one of his greatest accomplishments.

It didn't take long for the movie's distinguished director Darren Aronofsky to determine that Fraser was the perfect individual to take on the role, and he seems to have made an excellent decision, as the actor and many others believe that his turn in "The Whale" could very well eclipse every other role he has played. In his review, David Gonzalez from ReelTalkinc.com wrote, "Brendan Fraser is nothing short of transcendent in this devastating and career-defining performance."

Whether or not people think "The Whale" is his best performance overall, it undoubtedly proves that Brendan Fraser is still a powerhouse, with some even dubbing his powerful performance as Oscar-worthy (via Gold Derby).