Audience Response To The Whale At Venice Reduces Brendan Fraser To Tears

Like any actor with a Hollywood career extending back into the early 1990s, Brendan Fraser is no stranger to the full spectrum of audience responses to his work in film and television. But the reaction of the audience at the screening of his latest film, "The Whale," at the 2022 Venice Film Festival appears to have caught him entirely off guard.

Cutting his teeth on early roles like the defrosted caveman in "Encino Man" and starring in a live-action adaptation of "George of the Jungle," Fraser moved into full leading man stature when he played the resourceful, roguish Rick O'Connell in "The Mummy" movie franchise from the late '90s through the mid-2000s. More recently, however, audiences have seen much less of the actor as he took on increasingly smaller film roles along with one-offs, voice work on shows including "The Simpsons," and other appearances on the small screen (per IMDb).

From veteran director Darren Aronofsky, "The Whale" stars Fraser as Charlie, a morbidly obese, 600-pound gay man confined to a wheelchair. The movie presents a powerful, poignant story of regret and redemption centered on a man fighting for dignity in a world determined to deprive him of it. But even with Fraser's long experience as an actor, it seems nothing prepared him for the response of the audience following the film's presentation at the prestigious festival.