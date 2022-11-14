Constantine 2 Director Francis Lawrence Promises A Darker, More Violent Sequel

Plans have indeed changed. What original "Constantine" director Francis Lawrence is referring to is J.J. Abrams' ill-fated attempt to bring the "Justice League Dark" to movies and television through a series of now-canceled projects. The John Constantine character was to be one of the first featured characters of that super-group of anti-heroes in his own new TV show, a show which had no connection to the Matt Ryan-starring NBC "Constantine" show from 2014. Now, with none of those projects on the horizon, Lawrence and Keanu Reeves have free reign to return to the beloved character.

Frances Lawrence told The Wrap that "all of that craziness with DC" has cooled off, allowing his team from the original to return for a sequel. "We finally have been sort of given the permission to go ahead and do our version of 'Constantine' because people are always saving him to be part of some shared universe thing or some TV thing or whatever. And now I think people realize that there might really be an appetite for another version of the Keanu [John] Constantine."

Lawrence confirmed that the script for the sequel hasn't been written yet, but he is constantly in touch with Keanu Reeves to discuss ideas for the new film. Lawrence shared one thing he'd like to see in the sequel for sure besides making it a more R-rated movie, "I would want to definitely add more of that sarcastic, cynical sense of humor to the story." Fans can't wait to see what Lawrence and Reeves come up with for the R-rated sequel to the cult classic "Constantine."