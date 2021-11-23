Keanu Reeves Reveals How He'd Really Feel About A Constantine 2

Keanu Reeves has been feeling particularly nostalgic in recent times. Having starred in "Bill & Ted Face the Music" and the upcoming "The Matrix Resurrections," the beloved actor seems all about reprising the roles that made him a household name back in the day. This makes sense considering that Reeves' characters in those movies are among his most popular on-screen personas (in addition to John Wick, of course).

That being said, many fans would love to see him have more spooky supernatural adventures as the cult-favorite DC hero John Constantine. Based on the Vertigo "Hellblazer" comics by , 2005's "Constantine" saw Reeves play the titular chain-smoking, demon-investigating detective. The story sees him forced to battle demons and evil otherworldly forces in an attempt to avoid his own eternal damnation. Understandably, the hellspawn aren't big fans of John and his methods — so much so, that the Devil (played by Peter Stormare) even graces him with a visit.

The film has developed a loving following since its release, but how does Reeves feel about returning to the role of John Constantine, in the current golden age of comic book movies?