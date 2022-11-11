John Wick Fans Are Disappointed By The Lack Of Scott Adkins In The Chapter 4 Official Trailer

John Wick is one of the most compelling characters in action movies of the last decade. There are dozens of movies that follow a lone assassin against a cadre of villains. Still, a film that features top-tier action while still diving deep into the emotional core of a character is rare. The first film saw Keanu Reeves successfully leaving his life as an assassin to pursue a normal life with his new wife (Bridgette Moynahan), only to be dragged back into the world of assassins after her death and the subsequent murder of his dog.

The movie was a runaway hit that spawned an expanding franchise. In addition to two sequels, fans will soon be able to watch a spin-off TV series "The Continental," as well as a spin-off film "Ballerina," starring Ana De Armas. Most notably, a fourth film, "John Wick: Chapter Four," will hit theaters next year. A returning Reeves looks to be seeking another way out of the assassin's way of life and has seemingly found one on the other side of a one-on-one fight with a character, Marquise (Bill Skarsgård). With the High Table out for his head after his actions in the second and third films, his only way out is to put his life on the line for the fourth time.

The newest trailer for the film brings a lot for fans to feast on for two and a half minutes. The return of Winston (Ian McShane) and Charon (Lance Reddick), the mix of guns, knives, and all manner of weapons are present. But among the new faces, one is missing — and fans are speaking up about his absence.