Donnie Yen Talks Raging Fire, Action Movies, And John Wick 4 - Exclusive Interview

You started by mentioning the final fight scene, and I love the choreography in that final fight. And I don't want to get too much into it because our readers might not have seen the movie, but I don't think it's a spoiler to say an action movie ends with a final fight. And the actual scene felt very UFC, very mixed martial arts. In fact, it felt a little bit like professional wrestling at times because of the power struggle changes, and the way you were grappling with each other...

Well, that's the thing. For the longest time, the way we make action movies with martial arts, or any kind of combat action movies, a lot of these, they were created, choreographed — later on it was photographed by a lot of maybe specialists, but it was directed, edited, the way they placed the camera, by basically non-martial artists, up to now, because that's how the system works. A martial arts choreographer or fight choreographer, not only in Western Hollywood but in any culture, is considered a technician, is considered a choreographer, like a band's choreographer. They were never given the full assets to visualize through the way they see how it plays out.

Hong Kong, very late, since Bruce Lee days and later on, all of this we changed, we revolutionized the way we shoot action. We actually allow the fight choreographer to shoot and edit. And of course it all comes down to who has more influence in the marketplace, so in the '70s to '80s and '90s, up to today, most of the films that make money are action films by action directors. So the action directors, our older generation had a lot of power, a lot of say. When the action director comes on a set, he takes over the set. He starts shooting the establishing shots and putting all the pieces together. That's why for decades, Hong Kong films were above everybody else, because they were actually shooting the essence of the fight choreography.

And when you see for the longest time in American films, people complain about it even today, "Why this so choppy? Why is this, why is that?" Because probably I would guess, probably perhaps some decent or even brilliant choreography got into the hands of someone who doesn't know how to shoot it. And he said, "Oh, let me try here. Let me try here." And they start shooting multiple cameras, multiple shots, and then these shots were delivered to the editing room. And the editor is like, "Oh, let me figure this out," and starts chopping it up. So at the end of the day, you see this choppy thing. But of course, right now the progress has changed so much. For example, the film I'm working on with Chan, he understands, he came from that culture. He was a stunt man, he worked with the Chinese, a lot of these Chinese action filmmakers. And he's a good martial artist himself, he's a well-trained martial artist for the longest time. He understands, oh, what was missing in these American action films when it comes down to the fights is you're not shooting it right, you're not editing it right.

So anyway, back to what I was telling you, from back in maybe some 20 years ago, I realized the way Hong Kong made action movies, yeah, they were very advanced, but they got to a point where they weren't breaking through, when modern martial arts came back, but before UFC. It was kickboxing, it was shoot boxing, it was Muay Thai, and they were not catching up. Perhaps I was very fortunate, I spent many years traveling around. I lived in the States for a long time, and then I was traveling around, and I've always been a big fan of martial arts, and I was always curious as a kid. So I had the privilege of learning so many martial arts styles, and I understood, oh, well, how do you elevate Hong Kong movies? When it got to the pinnacle, even though they were leading the world standard when it comes to action movies. But the mix of the whole industry, I want to be the pinnacle of my industry.

So I was bringing in different styles, one of the styles was many, many years ago when UFC came, UFC One, I was always a fan, I'd say, oh, what's this? It's BJJ, it's jiu-jitsu, it's everything, never seen before. I said, how can I bring that to Hong Kong movies? So many years ago, I started with "SPL," "Kill Zone," and "Flash Point." That was the first temptation, my experiment and temptation of "Kill Zone," testing on UFC. Then "Flash Point," I was learning on the side, had some jiu-jitsu guy, understanding the techniques, with my experience on how to shoot it in a very Hong Kong style. Where I said, oh, let me try to break this down, how to shoot it. And up to today, a lot of action filmmakers, including Hollywood, look at some of my previous films like "Kill Zone” and "Flash Point" as a blueprint. It's like, oh, he knows how to shoot combat, modern combat, jujitsu, kickboxing.

So basically, "Raging Fire" is an elevation of what I wanted to do with these kind of modern films. If we are making modern films today, modern action films like cop, or combat, or contemporary, any kind of contemporary setting that is happening today, it has to be what's happening today. Everything has to relate, everybody can relate to it. And certainly, this whole mixed martial arts, MMA, it's a common culture, you can't do without it. If I'm going to be a cop, I can't be fighting like this, I can't be fighting like that. People laugh at me. You got to bring the real stuff in the world of what we're doing. So yeah, the end fight, that's what I did. I did that, and choreographed it and had my actor train in it, and just combine the techniques that I know for filmmaking, and my knowledge in martial arts.