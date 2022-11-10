John Wick 4's Trailer Gives Fans Hints Of Where The Action Takes Place

The trailer for "John Wick: Chapter 4" is filled with details and Easter eggs, the most crucial of which hint at the movie's many locations. In addition to Wick's home base in the New York area, the trailer shows many shots in Paris — including the Eiffel Tower — and a nighttime car chase through the circular roads surrounding the Arc de Triomphe.

In an interview with Collider, Chad Stahelski confirmed that "John Wick: Chapter 4" contains an action-packed scene in the Louvre. "We had an amazing location diversity on the scout from Sacré Coeur, to Arc de Triomphe, to the Louvre, to the Eiffel Tower, to some amazing places throughout." In France, Wick meets the Marquis de Gramont (Bill Skarsgård), a member of the High Table.

The cast and crew traveled elsewhere in Europe, including Berlin. The trailer also hints at some scenes set in Japan, with neon Japanese letters and artwork acting as a backdrop to menacing figures holding katanas. The trailer also contains panoramic shots of a gunfight on horseback in a desert location. According to Stahelski, it's the film's opening sequence, and it was shot in Aqaba, Jordan.

All in all, "John Wick: Chapter 4" sees its murderous hero jet-setting more than ever before. "Paris, Berlin, Tokyo, Osaka. We got around on this one," said Stahelski. "So hopefully, we brought all that great imagery to screen."