Confirmed: Henry Cavill's Man Of Steel Is Back To Save The DCEU

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

The hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change, but not necessarily in the way The Rock promised.

Hollywood mega-star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has famously worked to get the DC anti-hero on the big screen for the last 15 years, and it's finally here. "Black Adam" hit theaters this past weekend, and the movie currently sits at a resounding 39% for critics on Rotten Tomatoes, but the 90% audience score should tell you all you need to know about superhero fans will still eat up a shared universe.

One of the biggest shining lights in "Black Adam" is the mid-credits scene. Yes, the confrontation that The Rock himself could not stop spoiling paid off in the end for both casual moviegoers and die-hard DC fans. After the events of the movie, Amanda Waller (Viola Davis) contacts Black Adam, telling him that Kahndaq is now his prison. After Adam claims that no one on Earth can stop him, Waller says she'll bring in someone not from this world. Shortly after Adam destroys Waller's drone, he gets a visit from none other than Superman, played once again by Henry Cavill.

It's a big deal in the DCEU for Cavill to be back, and fans eagerly anticipated seeing what the British actor had to say about returning to Superman. Cavill finally broke his silence today, and it's just as hopeful as The Man of Steel himself.