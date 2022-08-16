Only One DC Hero Can Save Warner Bros.' DCEU At This Point, And The Answer Should Be Obvious

When it comes to the DC Universe, Warner Bros. is in crisis mode. Their worldbuilding, fueled on high hopes of competing with Marvel Studios, has been in disarray ever since Ben Affleck looked up in the sky to scowl at Henry Cavill in "Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice." Flash-forward to now, and their subsequent attempts to join the superhero-shaped clouds in the sky haven't fared any better. After the $90 million canning of one film, combined with seemingly futile efforts to kill the controversy surrounding "The Flash" star Ezra Miller's recent allegations, no project stamped with DC's iconic blue label feels safe from being (for lack of a better term) Batgirled.

Regardless of one of the studio's revealed contingency plans being actioned, the scarlet speedster's solo film still has every chance to be put on the bricks. If it is, Warner Bros. Discovery would be shelving a $200 million film that's been a decade in the making. Doing so would cement the growing concerns from both fans and industry members that the studio with a golden ticket to match the MCU would be returning to the drawing board.

They don't need to. Not entirely, at least. In fact, Warner Bros. Discovery's most powerful weapon in the DC universe is one they've barely used — they just need to give it the green light.