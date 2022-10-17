Matt Reeves Is Planning A Whole Slate Of Batman Villain Movies
To kick off what's turned out to be a rather uneventful year for DC Comics-based movies, director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" reached the big screen on March 4, 2022. A mystery thriller at heart, the film focuses on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), who's early into his tenure as Batman and has wound up on the radar of a killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). With the aid of Gotham City police officer Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), he attempts to unravel Riddler's nefarious plan before it's too late.
"The Batman" proved to be a tense, fascinating take on the title hero that fans and critics alike can't help but love. Additionally, by the time it left cinemas, it took in over $770 million at the global box office. As a result, Warner Bros. Discovery gave a green light to a sequel and announced the continuation in April 2022 (via Variety), much to the delight of fans. This is certainly good news for all who love "The Batman," and better yet, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Reeves' DC aspirations at the movies.
As he continues to work on the cinematic sequel to "The Batman," Matt Reeves has his sights set on a smorgasbord of Batman villain films.
Several villains are in consideration to get their own movies
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Matt Reeves has big plans for the future of Batman's corner of the DC universe. Apparently, the director is in the process of speaking and meeting with various directors and writers to assemble feature films focused on Batman rogues that range from recognizable to obscure. Some of the names tossed around are Scarecrow, Clayface, and Professor Pyg, though it's entirely like others have been discussed as well. THR makes sure to note that these projects are still in very early development, so it'll likely be a while before we learn more about them.
In the meantime, there's one iconic Batman villain who's about to get a spotlight all to themself: Oswald Cobblepot, better known as the Penguin (Colin Farrell). He was a key player in "The Batman" as Carmine Falcone's (John Turturro) right-hand man, but will soon star in his own HBO Max spin-off series. The show will reportedly pick up right where "The Batman" left off and as Matt Reeves revealed, will chronicle Cobblepot's rise from an underestimated, often dismissed lackey to one of Gotham's most prominent criminal minds. As of this writing, it has neither an official title nor a release date.
It's a great time to be a Batman fan and an even better one to be a Batman villain fan. Hopefully, these pitched movies see the light of day and supplement the story of "The Batman" well.