Matt Reeves Is Planning A Whole Slate Of Batman Villain Movies

To kick off what's turned out to be a rather uneventful year for DC Comics-based movies, director Matt Reeves' "The Batman" reached the big screen on March 4, 2022. A mystery thriller at heart, the film focuses on Bruce Wayne (Robert Pattinson), who's early into his tenure as Batman and has wound up on the radar of a killer known as the Riddler (Paul Dano). With the aid of Gotham City police officer Jim Gordon (Jeffrey Wright) and Selina Kyle (Zoe Kravitz), he attempts to unravel Riddler's nefarious plan before it's too late.

"The Batman" proved to be a tense, fascinating take on the title hero that fans and critics alike can't help but love. Additionally, by the time it left cinemas, it took in over $770 million at the global box office. As a result, Warner Bros. Discovery gave a green light to a sequel and announced the continuation in April 2022 (via Variety), much to the delight of fans. This is certainly good news for all who love "The Batman," and better yet, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to Reeves' DC aspirations at the movies.

As he continues to work on the cinematic sequel to "The Batman," Matt Reeves has his sights set on a smorgasbord of Batman villain films.