Abbott Elementary's Quinta Brunson Has Her Sights Set On A Mindy Kaling Collab

"Abbott Elementary" star and creator Quinta Brunson is having quite the moment. The ABC sitcom, currently in its second season, has maintained solid ratings in its primetime Wednesday slot (via Variety). It also recently took home three Emmys, including casting, writing (awarded to Brunson), and supporting actress for Sheryl Lee Ralph's role as Barbara Howard (via IMDb).

"Abbott Elementary" has been a major success story for network sitcoms. Centering on an underfunded and largely Black elementary school in Philadelphia, the show follows Brunson's Janine Teagues and the other eccentric teachers and staff as they navigate the pitfalls of working in a school where most teachers don't last two years. In a similar mockumentary style to "The Office" and "Parks and Recreation," "Abbott Elementary"'s comedy is warm-hearted while also highlighting real issues in America's public education system. At Brunson's request, part of the marketing budget for the show was even given to public schools to fund teachers' supplies (via Buzzfeed).

Now with Hollywood knocking at her door, Brunson's opportunities are wide open. Named The Hollywood Reporter's Comedy Star of the Year, Brunson mentioned that she's been most excited to highlight underrated talent and to work more with her peers and colleagues on the show. But there was one household name she said she would love to work with.