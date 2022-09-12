The Inspiring Way Sheryl Lee Ralph Used This New Emmys Procedure

Speeches at the Emmys have just been made easier. The award show has debuted a new feature, which now displays thank yous from winners across the bottom of the screen in text. Those nominated formulate their thoughts ahead of time and submit them to the Emmys so that if they win, everyone they need to thank is named on screen. Some actors used the platform for different uses, such as "Hacks" star Hannah Einbinder who submitted a link for abortion pill access. Sheryl Lee Ralph was one actor who wasn't sure if she would remember everyone important to the cast and crew of "Abbott Elementary" if she ended up winning an award.

"I just wanted to make sure that I thanked everybody at ABC, thanked everybody at Warner Bros. and thanked everybody [a]t Disney," Ralph told The Hollywood Reporter in a poll among the nominees. "It's so easy to forget the people who literally support this show that are not seen."

Across the board, nominees applauded the idea of being able to thank people ahead of time instead of struggling to remember every name at the moment. And not only was it organized, but it also allowed Ralph to start her speech with the impressive bars to Dianne Reeves' "Endangered Species," a song that starts with the lyrics "I am an endangered species/But I sing no victim's song/I am a woman, I am an artist/And I know where my voice belongs."

By singing those uplifting lines, Ralph made her speech one of the standouts of the night.