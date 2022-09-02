Mindy Kaling Dishes On The Real-Life Inspiration For The Sex Lives Of College Girls

All the characters in "Never Have I Ever" have a little bit of Mindy Kaling in them, and "The Sex Lives of College Girls" is no different. Speaking to Elle, the writer-actor-producer revealed that the show is partially based on her own life experiences. "It's an amalgam of a lot of different experiences that me and my co-creator, Justin Noble, had," Kaling told the women's mag. Both writers went to Ivy League schools, with Noble attending Yale and Kaling going to Dartmouth. During her time at the famous institution, the future star drew a cartoon for the school paper that seems almost prescient now.

In an interview with The Knockturnal, Kaling revealed how her Dartmouth days informed her latest hit show. "I went to college on the East Coast, and I loved that experience," she said. "It's really specific and I had not seen that yet on TV." But, while it was based on real life experiences, the show is also a bit of wish-fulfillment for the creators. "My college experience was as a closeted gay boy who had next to no sex," Noble told Collider. "I was the guy sitting there wanting to hang out with my female friends and know everything they were up to, and that's continued since college."

It's not only Kaling and Noble that bring "The Sex Lives of College Girls" to life, however. It's been a while since they were in school, so it was imperative they filled the writers' room with young, diverse voices. "I was a real wallflower and I needed younger people who knew what young people are like now in college," Kaling added. "I just didn't want it to seem like, this woman is so out of touch."