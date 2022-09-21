How Abbott Elementary Is Helping Real Teachers In Underserved Communities

The cast and crew of "Abbott Elementary" made a dazzling debut at their first ever Emmy appearance, giving the well-deserved series a useful platform to help their communities. The outstanding comedy series was awarded with three total Emmys (via IMDb) including some recognition for Sheryl Lee Ralph's extraordinary performance, as well as Quinta Brunson's exceptional writing skills. This sets the series up perfectly for their highly anticipated Season 2 return in September.

Perhaps more importantly, though, the earnest and authentic depiction of public-school teachers in "Abbott Elementary" struck an emotional chord with educators across the United States. The esteemed comedy deeply resonates with teachers who praise it as "Funny, relatable, and encouraging" (from Education Week). More often than not, the best jokes of the series unfortunately center on the resilient instructors overcoming their underfunded institutions to shape young minds.

With such an excellent cast at their disposal, it's no surprise "Abbott Elementary" is so successful. According to Variety, the series has over 8 million viewers with a staggering increase for the Season 1 finale. "Abbott Elementary" is universally enjoyed with joyous reviews on Rotten Tomatoes from both critics and fans. The increasingly positive reception lends itself to a wonderful word of mouth — one that leads to a larger and growing audience, which doesn't necessarily need to have the show marketed to them. And with this increased success, some of the show's profits have gone to a heartwarming home, courtesy of the cast and crew.