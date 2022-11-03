The Witcher Fans Make Their Voices Heard With Petition To Keep Henry Cavill On As Geralt

As shown above, fans are not happy with having to say goodbye to Henry Cavill as Geralt. This unhappiness has nothing to do with the actor who was chosen to substitute him, that being Liam Hemsworth, who thankfully, is also a fan of "The Witcher". Regardless of whom was chosen to put on the massive shoes that Cavill left behind, fans have come to thoroughly associate Netflix's "The Witcher" with the actor to the point where they cannot find it within themselves to divorce the two.

Unfortunately, this puts Hemsworth, who cannot be blamed for the recasting, in an unfavorable position. On the Instagram post, the Australian actor acknowledged that Cavill handed him the reins of the series' beloved protagonist, and while some commenters showed their support, many others expressed their displeasure. One of the top comments with over 5,000 upvotes reads, "no. stop. you can't replace henry"

"The Witcher" fans have been quite vocal about their opposition to the major change all over the internet. On Reddit, there are multiple threads that make the overall fan consensus known. u/cerebralvenom wrote, "Well, there goes the single redeeming factor of the show." This got several replies, including one from u/WhiskeySorcerer, who wrote, "I actually really like Joey Batey as Dandelion. The bard song is cool, and his character is slowly developing rather nicely. But yeah, other than that, you're totally right."

Indeed, one should not discredit the other actors who have also fully dedicated themselves to the series like Batey, Anya Chalotra, and Freya Allan. However, together they do not seem to be enough to ameliorate fans' doubts regarding the future of the series.