Can The Witcher Survive Without Henry Cavill?

If you're a fan of Netflix's "The Witcher," you've already seen the news. Liam Hemsworth will take over the role of Geralt from Henry Cavill in Season 4, for reasons that may or may not have something to do with the latter's recently revitalized career as the DCEU's Superman.

"The Witcher" casting director Sophie Holland has no doubt cast the best available replacement for Cavill, and "The Hunger Games" veteran Hemsworth certainly has the looks and chops to portray the stoic, powerful Geralt of Rivia. However, Cavill owns the role so thoroughly that many fans have been reflexively hitting the eject button after the recast news, which is a pretty clear portent of doom for a franchise that's named after its main character's day job. To use an analogy that befits Cavill, every live-action version of Superman is going to be compared to Christopher Reeve sooner or later. Likewise, Hemsworth now faces the seemingly insurmountable task of carrying his beloved predecessor's silver wig with adequate gruff and grace.

Recasts like this have been pulled off before — just ask the James Bond franchise. The difference here is that if Hemsworth turns out to be a George Lazenby, it seems unlikely that the viewers — or Netflix, for that matter — will give "The Witcher" another chance.

But could the show pull it off, anyway? Could "The Witcher" survive without Henry Cavill? The answer might just be yes, but only if the show keeps the following things in mind.