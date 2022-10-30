The Witcher Controversy Isn't The First High-Stakes Moment For Casting Director Sophie Holland

If you're a fan of Netflix's "The Witcher," odds are that you've heard the news by now: Henry Cavill is stepping down as our beloved Geralt. But don't worry, Geralt's story will continue in Season 4 — and Australian actor Liam Hemsworth will replace Cavill as the iconic monster hunter.

But how, exactly, did Liam get the part? Thousands of fans are asking that question on social media right now as they try to make sense of this major change. It's not as bad of a fit as some disappointed fans think it is, though. Hemsworth did a good job playing love interest turned dark, ruthless rebel Gale Hawthorne in all four "Hunger Games" movies. And here's a fun fact many fans may not know about Liam's career: he came very close to being cast as Thor instead of his brother, Chris. Chris bombed his first audition, while Liam actually made it into the top five — but at the last minute, the director decided that he looked a little too young and wanted someone older. This gave Chris the opportunity to audition again, and he finally landed the role (via People).

The current casting director for "The Witcher" series is Sophie Holland. She is one of the head honchos in charge of deciding to cast Liam. But if you think this move is just a superficial Hollywood grab at a big name with a pretty face, you might want to dig a little bit deeper because there's more going on behind the scenes than most fans realize.