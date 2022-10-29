The Witcher Season 4 To See Liam Hemsworth Take Over The Role Of Geralt From Henry Cavill
Among the most notable Netflix original series over the past few years has been the fantasy drama "The Witcher." Based on a series of stories written by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the show revolves around three characters, one of whom is Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is the titular Witcher, a monster hunter whose abilities are boosted thanks to magic, making him part of a select few individuals in the world of the show.
The role of Geralt has been played by Henry Cavill, previously known for his work playing Superman in "Man of Steel" and numerous subsequent films. Cavill has not been secretive about his love for the Witcher franchise, as the books have also been adapted to board games and video games.
Major news has now been announced, however, that the role of Geralt of Rivia will go to "The Hunger Games" and "Independence Day: Resurgence" star Liam Hemsworth, taking over the role from Cavill in an upcoming season.
Cavill has endorsed Hemsworth's casting
In a press statement, Netflix has announced that the fourth season of "The Witcher" will see one of the lead roles — that of Geralt of Rivia re-cast, with Liam Hemsworth taking on the job from a departing Henry Cavill.
The re-casting is a mutual decision, and Cavill released a statement on Instagram expressing regret for not being able to continue in the role and endorsing Hemsworth's casting. "Liam, good sir, this character has such a wonderful depth to him, enjoy diving in and seeing what you can find," Cavill said in his announcement.
Hemsworth himself released a statement on Instagram as well, affirming his own love for "The Witcher" and expressing his delight at being able to take on the role. He also added that he was a fan of Cavill himself for years.
The show has yet to air its third season, which is expected to be released in the summer of 2023. It has, however, already been confirmed for a fourth season.