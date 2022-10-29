The Witcher Season 4 To See Liam Hemsworth Take Over The Role Of Geralt From Henry Cavill

Among the most notable Netflix original series over the past few years has been the fantasy drama "The Witcher." Based on a series of stories written by author Andrzej Sapkowski, the show revolves around three characters, one of whom is Geralt of Rivia. Geralt is the titular Witcher, a monster hunter whose abilities are boosted thanks to magic, making him part of a select few individuals in the world of the show.

The role of Geralt has been played by Henry Cavill, previously known for his work playing Superman in "Man of Steel" and numerous subsequent films. Cavill has not been secretive about his love for the Witcher franchise, as the books have also been adapted to board games and video games.

Major news has now been announced, however, that the role of Geralt of Rivia will go to "The Hunger Games" and "Independence Day: Resurgence" star Liam Hemsworth, taking over the role from Cavill in an upcoming season.