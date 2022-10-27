What If...? Voice Actor Lake Bell Is Featured In Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Speaking at the world premiere of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," Lake Bell revealed that her character would be making a small, yet epic, appearance in the Ryan Coogler sequel. And there's nothing more she could've asked for.

"I am brief but with great energy and fervor," Bell explained to the Marvel Entertainment interview team in an October 26 YouTube video. "And I couldn't be more excited to be part of the movie," she said.

According to Bell, she and Coogler have been friends for nearly a decade, so it felt right for her to work with him on this. The former "Boston Legal" actor told Marvel: "Ryan Coogler is a good friend. We were Sundance comrades in 2013 together, so we were in the same class. So it feels really good to be here and support him." As for joining the MCU as a "What If...?" alum, Bell is extremely grateful for the opportunity to check out the live-action side of things.

"I feel super honored to be a part of the Marvel Universe," she told Marvel. "I play Black Widow in the animated series What If...? so this is an extension of my loyalty I suppose. But truly, it's really fun to exist within a total fantastical universe that feels like a respite from the reality we deal with on a daily basis. It's extraordinary and it's full of wonder, and it continues to excite audiences. That for me is super cool."