Why Superman Was Originally Headless In Black Adam

Warning: This article contains spoilers for "Black Adam."

Fans of the DC Extended Universe have officially been introduced to the on-screen origin story of the anti-hero "Black Adam." While the movie has plenty of action-packed moments and nods to other DCEU films, there is one big reason why moviegoers should stick around for the mid-credits scene.

The highly-anticipated film tells the story of a child named Hurut (Jalon Christian) who is enslaved in ancient Kahndaq and rallies to overthrow the country's oppressive ruler Anh-Kot. His efforts lead him to the council of wizards first introduced in "Shazam." Like Billy Batson, Hurut is granted his powers by the council. Fast forward 5,000 years and Black Adam (Dwayne Johnson), who is known for most of the film as Teth-Adam, is reawakened by Adrianna Tomaz (Sarah Shahi) when her team is ambushed by Intergang, a military force that has taken control of Kahndaq.

But this Teth-Adam is not the hero she's heard about, and she discovers that the current Teth-Adam is actually Hurut's father, who Hurut gave his powers to right before his sudden death. She quickly learns about his anti-hero ways when he kills many of his foes during the Intergang attack. Adrianna and her son Amon (Bodhi Sabongui) work to teach him how to seek justice without killing others. While the film is filled with big guest appearances, there's one surprise cameo (well, surprise if you didn't follow The Rock's press tour) that has a very unique origin story.