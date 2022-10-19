Looper Reveals Fans' Favorite NCIS Cameo - Exclusive Survey

It would be an understatement to say that "NCIS" has been around for a long time. The CBS police procedural series about a team of special agents from the Naval Criminal Investigative Service based in Washington, D.C. is none other than the seventh longest-running scripted primetime series in American television history. Originally developed by Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill as a spin-off of "JAG," "NCIS" has aired over 440 episodes throughout its still-ongoing run (per IMDb).

During that time, naturally, the show has gone through many cast changes. A total of 18 actors have been series regulars on "NCIS" at one point or another, with only David McCallum as Donald "Ducky" Mallard, Sean Murray as Timothy McGee, and Brian Dietzen as Jimmy Palmer having stayed with the show from its first season to its currently-airing 20th, and only McCallum having been a series regular throughout all that time. Even the face of the show, Mark Harmon himself, hung up his bulletproof vest in 2021 after 18 years of playing team leader Leroy Jethro Gibbs.

Series regulars are not the only actors who have been playing musical chairs on "NCIS" in that time, either. According to IMDb, between guests, regulars, and recurring stars, the series has featured over 3900 performers (yes, you read that right). Incidentally, many of those have been illustrious cameos from superstars either pre- or post-fame. Looper conducted a survey of 613 people around the U.S. and asked them which "NCIS" cameos were their favorites, and the result is really no surprise.