The Real Reason Mark Harmon Left NCIS
"NCIS" has stood head and shoulders above most of its police procedural peers for years, thanks to its lovable cast of eclectic characters, and almost uncanny longevity. The CBS show has been running since 2003, and the ongoing Season 19 finds the series as strong as usual. However, it's clear that the show's arguably most massive change yet is on the not-too-distant horizon. For 18 years, the stalwart leader of the titular investigation team in "NCIS" has been Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who was the backbone of the show throughout its first 18 seasons.
There's a reason the previous sentence is in the past tense. Season 19 of "NCIS" has revealed that new developments — along with 18 seasons of hard-hitting investigations weighing down on his broad shoulders — have caused Gibbs to decide that he's done with his NCIS job, and that he's planning to carve a new life for himself in Alaska. But what, exactly, caused the character to decide so — or rather, what prompted Mark Harmon to join the many actors who have left "NCIS?"
Mark Harmon has a new, limited-episode deal
The Hollywood Reporter reports Mark Harmon's exit from the show as a pretty final one — at least, in his starring capacity. After all, the star has only signed for a limited amount of episodes for Season 19, and Gibbs' decision to remain in Alaska pretty much removes him from the fabric of the show for the foreseeable future. What's more, the ongoing season features some brand new star power in the form of Katrina Law and rumored Harmon replacement Gary Cole.
Harmon's limited-episode deal means that Gibbs has effectively left his active role in the show behind, but showrunner Steven D. Binder is quick to note that the actor will maintain a behind-the-scenes role, and there's always a chance for an on-screen comeback, as well. "As an executive producer and dear friend, Mark continues to be an integral part of the fabric of the show," Binder stated. "Our north star has always been staying true to our characters, and that truth has always guided the stories we tell and where those characters go. So regarding the future of Gibbs, as long-time fans of the show may have noticed over the years ... never count Leroy Jethro Gibbs out."