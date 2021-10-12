The Real Reason Mark Harmon Left NCIS

"NCIS" has stood head and shoulders above most of its police procedural peers for years, thanks to its lovable cast of eclectic characters, and almost uncanny longevity. The CBS show has been running since 2003, and the ongoing Season 19 finds the series as strong as usual. However, it's clear that the show's arguably most massive change yet is on the not-too-distant horizon. For 18 years, the stalwart leader of the titular investigation team in "NCIS" has been Leroy Jethro Gibbs (Mark Harmon), who was the backbone of the show throughout its first 18 seasons.

There's a reason the previous sentence is in the past tense. Season 19 of "NCIS" has revealed that new developments — along with 18 seasons of hard-hitting investigations weighing down on his broad shoulders — have caused Gibbs to decide that he's done with his NCIS job, and that he's planning to carve a new life for himself in Alaska. But what, exactly, caused the character to decide so — or rather, what prompted Mark Harmon to join the many actors who have left "NCIS?"