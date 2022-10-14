The First Trailer For The House Party Reboot Should Have Fans Of The Original Pumped

Spanning over five films, the "House Party" series is one of the most beloved comedy franchises born in the 1990s. Fans of the original films are in for a treat on January 13, 2023 when Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema will release the reboot simply titled "House Party." The original trilogy of films, which spanned from 1990 to 1994, features in the lead roles rappers Kid 'n Play, who are known for their song "Funhouse," which was featured in the original "House Party" film. The duo's dance move, the Kick Step, and Christopher Reid, aka Kid's high-top fade haircut, are intrinsically linked to 1990s pop culture.

The $65 million plus gross of the original films (via Box Office Mojo) led to the 2000 direct-to-video spinoff sequel, "House Party 4: Down to the Last Minute," which featured rappers IMx. That rap trio was featured in "House Party 3" when they were still known as Immature, but they played entirely different characters in that film than who they play in the fourth installment. Kid 'n Play did eventually return to the series in 2013's "House Party: Tonight's the Night" in cameos for the film that was largely just a reboot of the original movie. Now, 10 years later, fans will be treated to another reboot that will be bringing the franchise back to the big screen.