Genevieve O'Reilly On How Andor's Mon Mothma Is Different From Her Portrayals In The Star Wars Films - Exclusive

Genevieve O'Reilly has long been part of the "Star Wars" universe, beginning in 2005 as fearless Rebel leader Mon Mothma in writer-director George Lucas' "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith." And while for the longest time it appeared that O'Reilly's time as Mon Mothma was over, everything changed in 2016 when she was asked to reprise the coveted role for "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Following a pair of voice turns as the charismatic character — first in the 2016 animated miniseries "Star Wars: Go Rogue" and a year later in the animated series "Star Wars: Rebels" — O'Reilly's work in the "Star Wars" universe was put on pause once again. Luckily, it's only been five years between "Star Wars" projects this time around for the actor, and in her return as Mon Mothma, fans are going to get a bigger look at the character than ever before in the Disney+ live-action series "Andor."

It only makes sense that Mon Mothma is a pivotal character in "Andor" since it's a prequel series about the formation of the Rebellion that takes place five years before the events of "Rogue One." "Andor," of course, is named for "Rogue One" hero Cassian Andor (Diego Luna), who, along with Jyn Erso (Felicity Jones) and their diverse team of Rebels, sacrificed his life to secure plans to blow up the Galactic Empire's Death Star. "Andor" introduces more team members integral to the formation of the Rebellion, including new characters like Luthen Rael (Stellan Skarsgård) and familiar faces like Mon Mothma, who is ill at ease serving in the Imperial Senate as her surroundings grow dim. It's a different setting than fans are used to seeing Mon Mothma in, which is one of the reasons O'Reilly embraced the character's storyline in "Andor."