Andor's Adria Arjona Recalls The Mind-Blowing Experience Of Joining The Star Wars Universe - Exclusive Interview

When did it become apparent to you that you were auditioning for a "Star Wars" project and specifically Bix for "Andor"? With these high-profile projects, whether it be "Star Wars" or in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, sometimes actors don't know exactly what project they're auditioning for.

Tony Gilroy does things a little bit different, not only with the audition process but the show itself. You'll watch the show and be like, "Yeah. He does things different." He told me everything that my character was going to go through [in] the majority of the season, and he explained the scenes to me. I sent a self-tape knowing that it was "Star Wars" because it's evident and obvious to me, but by the time I met him, he was like, "Information is power. I want you to succeed," and that's amazing.

He gave me that and gave me the information that I needed. I did [a scene] once and we finished the take, and he sends Diego [Luna] off and then looks at me and goes, "Well, welcome to 'Star Wars.'" My whole brain exploded. I was like, "This is 'Star Wars!'" [Normally, there are a larger] amount of protocols that goes into being cast. You get tested. The studio has to approve. Producers have to approve, and Tony was like, "No" — it wasn't a testament of my performance. It's more a testament to him. He's like, "I know that works. I want her," and I got it [after] about 5 minutes.

Was there a "Star Wars" fan inside of you who was jumping for joy after that?

I've been wanting to be a part of this universe forever. It's one of my biggest dreams of all time. Getting it was ... My whole body [was shaking] and I couldn't comprehend it. I was like, "Okay, now what do I do? Now I actually have to be in it!" and all the nerves started coming. I respect the universe so much. The second that you are in a "Star Wars" [project], you're part of cinematic history, and that takes a lot of respect.