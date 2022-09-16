Andor's First Few Episodes Leave All The Critics Stunned

It appears that Tony Gilroy's gamble has truly paid off. In the past, the "Star Wars" community has often been overwhelmed with negativity (via The Hollywood Reporter). But if recent reactions to the series are any indication, that might not be a problem with "Andor." After critics screened the first few episodes, reviews are flooding in with monumental affection for the series.

"It's gritty, mature, and the most intelligent and well-informed story we've had to date. Tony Gilroy is a genius," celebrated @maggieofthetown. @sw_holocron noted that the realism depicted in the series is to its benefit: "#Andor is the most mature Star Wars to date (feels akin to an HBO drama). Grounded story w/ intimate stakes & serious tone that shows a new side of the Empire."

But perhaps the most significant comment is how "Andor" leans into the current cultural landscape. The stories of "Star Wars" have always centered around anti-fascism as Luke fights a literal Galactic Empire looking to subjugate its citizens. @ThatAldenDiaz notes that the prequel takes this even further. Sci-fi is at its best when it holds up a mirror to society, and "Andor" is a reflection of how many people feel abandoned by the government. According to @ThatAldenDiaz, the show revels in its political message: "We often have to say 'Star Wars has always been political' to counter people who would deny that fact. Well this show is actively angry at the people denying it. Audacious, timely, raw, & exceedingly thoughtful. Powerful work."