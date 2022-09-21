Andor's Denise Gough And Kyle Soller On Their Characters' Motivations In The New Star Wars Series - Exclusive Interview

Both of you deliver wonderful performances in "Andor" — you can tell that there's something going on up there in your minds. Denise, your Imperial officer, Dedra Meero, is a female in this male power structure, and you want to go about things a little bit differently. It's got to be great to get into a role, again, where as a viewer, I can see there's something going on in your mind.

Denise Gough: What's great [is] for me to be able to play a character who you can see the conflicts in for sure. She's a woman in a man's world, and you sort of get behind her; you want her to succeed. But then you're faced with the reality that you're hoping that a woman will rise up in the ranks of a fascist organization. What I love is that we're showing that the effect of power and ambition has the same effect, whether you're a man or a woman — and if you're coming from anything like what Dedra is coming from, which is a sense of lack and her need for control, then you can be a very dangerous force if you're given power.

I'm really enjoying that. We're going to get to see a woman in that position so that we show that it's not a gender thing, it's a power thing. The pursuit of power from a place of lack is a dangerous venture for anyone. It can have super dangerous results. Certainly, when I started reading the beginning, I was like, "I want her to do well. Oh, no, actually I don't. She's bad. Is she bad?" But everyone has light and shade, and we've been saying Cassian does some really questionable things as a hero. What you want to bring to a villain character is a sense of humanity, but for the grace of whatever you believe in going.