Why Andor's Genevieve O'Reilly Still Isn't Ready To Claim Mon Mothma After Portraying Her Three Times - Exclusive

Caroline Blakiston played Mon Mothma in a supporting role in "Return of the Jedi," in which she prepared Rebel forces for their attack on Death Star II. Displaying a commanding screen presence, Blakiston's performance highlights one of the most memorable scenes in the film. As such, Genevieve O'Reilly is excited to expand the story of the venerable Rebel leader in "Andor" with her predecessor in mind.

"I will always respect the work that was done by Caroline Blakiston and George Lucas to originate [Mon Mothma]," O'Reilly told Looper in an exclusive interview. "They created her back in 1983 in 'Return of the Jedi.' They wrote her and created her as a female leader of a Rebel Alliance — I think that is to be respected. I always am grateful for the opportunity to continue to explore her. I do feel like I know her now, and I'm grateful to flesh her out in a way that feels that the character is deserving of that. I'm thrilled that I get the opportunity to do that."

O'Reilly said her introduction to "Star Wars" in her youth actually came with "Return of the Jedi," and she'll never forget the impression the late Carrie Fisher had on her as a young girl in the U.K. "I was a child of the 1980s, so 'Star Wars' is part of my pop-cultural references for everything ... I remember Carrie Fisher as Princess Leia with the gun on her hip in those cargo pants, fighting," O'Reilly said. "She was an extraordinary role model for me as a kid growing up. It was wonderful to see a woman like that ... It's part of my storytelling history as much as anyone who has grown up since George Lucas created 'Star Wars.'"

