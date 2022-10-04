Looper's Exclusive Survey Reveals That '70s Show Fans' Absolute Favorite Cameo

That's right, folks. Betty White — who played Kitty Forman's mom, Bea Sigurdson, in four different episodes of "That '70s Show" in 2002 and 2003 — was declared the greatest guest star in series history by a whopping 40.62% of voters in Looper's cameo survey. To put her victory in perspective, the next runner-up, Dwayne Johnson, only managed to snag 20.39% of the vote, while Lindsay Lohan was third with just 9.95%. More than 600 readers were surveyed.

"All the great things Betty White did, I think people forget her time on That 70s Show," wrote Twitter user @jimgfritz17 in January 2022. "Great as Kitty's Mom," they said. User @MarkMaddenX said: "Betty White on 'That '70s Show' as I speak... Absolutely brilliant. Miss her."

White, who is best known for her time on "The Golden Girls," passed away in late December 2021 at the age of 99. Her appearances on "That '70s Show" are often forgotten about and were typically alongside Kitty Forman actor Debra Jo Rupp and Red Forman actor Kurtwood Smith, with the latter paying tribute to her in an Instagram post following her death. "It's a sad end to the year.. losing such a wonderful comedic genius," Smith said. "More than that, #BettyWhite was a wonderful person! It was a treat to know her and a privilege to work with her." Those looking to catch up on some "That '70s Show" episodes and see the White cameos for themselves can currently stream the entire series on Peacock. Its follow-up series/spinoff, "That '90s Show," is expected to drop sometime in 2023 (via Netflix Life).