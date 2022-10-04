Looper's Exclusive Survey Reveals That '70s Show Fans' Absolute Favorite Cameo
When it comes to celebrity cameos, Fox's "That '70s Show" was one of the best television sitcoms ever to do it. From Dwayne Johnson to Bruce Willis — and even Lindsay Lohan at the height of her "Mean Girls" fame — there was no shortage of guest superstars to appear on the TV series during its late '90s and early 2000s heyday. Looper asked fans recently in an exclusive survey to narrow down the field of famous faces and tell us their absolute favorite cameo, and what we got was an awesome upset.
Airing from 1998 to 2006, "That '70s Show" had a massive following thanks to its up-and-coming cast of Hollywood heavyweights like Topher Grace, Ashton Kutcher, and Mila Kunis, who were joined by actors Wilmer Valderamma, Danny Masterson, and Laura Prepon, along with Kurtwood Smith and Debra Jo Rupp. The main characters on the show — Eric Forman (Grace), Donna Pinciotti (Prepon), Jackie Burkhart (Kunis), Michael Kelso (Kutcher), Steven Hyde (Masterson), and Fez (Valderamma) — serve as typical high school teens going through the ups and downs of life in the 1970s. What "That '70s Show" did best was entertain its target audience and provide hilarious cameos from some of the industry's biggest celebrities, one of whom managed to beat out "The Rock" and all the other top names in Looper's exclusive survey.
Fans declare Betty White the best guest star in That '70s Show history
That's right, folks. Betty White — who played Kitty Forman's mom, Bea Sigurdson, in four different episodes of "That '70s Show" in 2002 and 2003 — was declared the greatest guest star in series history by a whopping 40.62% of voters in Looper's cameo survey. To put her victory in perspective, the next runner-up, Dwayne Johnson, only managed to snag 20.39% of the vote, while Lindsay Lohan was third with just 9.95%. More than 600 readers were surveyed.
"All the great things Betty White did, I think people forget her time on That 70s Show," wrote Twitter user @jimgfritz17 in January 2022. "Great as Kitty's Mom," they said. User @MarkMaddenX said: "Betty White on 'That '70s Show' as I speak... Absolutely brilliant. Miss her."
White, who is best known for her time on "The Golden Girls," passed away in late December 2021 at the age of 99. Her appearances on "That '70s Show" are often forgotten about and were typically alongside Kitty Forman actor Debra Jo Rupp and Red Forman actor Kurtwood Smith, with the latter paying tribute to her in an Instagram post following her death. "It's a sad end to the year.. losing such a wonderful comedic genius," Smith said. "More than that, #BettyWhite was a wonderful person! It was a treat to know her and a privilege to work with her." Those looking to catch up on some "That '70s Show" episodes and see the White cameos for themselves can currently stream the entire series on Peacock. Its follow-up series/spinoff, "That '90s Show," is expected to drop sometime in 2023 (via Netflix Life).