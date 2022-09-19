How House Of The Dragon's Milly Alcock And Emily Carey Really Feel About Handing Off Their Roles

Speaking to the Times, Alcock and Carey revealed that actually, they're really excited about passing their respective torches — largely because they're looking forward to seeing what D'Arcy and Cooke do with these juicy roles.

"I'm so excited to see what Emma did with Rhaenyra," Alcock said, "There's no way I could have played her in the later stages of her life because I don't have the same lived experience that Emma has. So I'm so keen."

Agreeing with Alcock, Carey chimed in: "I love the way you worded that, Mil. That's so true. When people say, 'Do you wish you could do the rest of it?,' I'm always like, 'I don't know.' I don't think I have the capacity."

Carey — whose pronouns are she/they — did admit they feel a bit like they were only just getting started with Alicent, but the excitement is still there. "But I will be honest: It's strange handing off a character that is so personal," Carey revealed. "As actors, we put so much of ourselves into the people we play. So it's strange having to leave someone's story halfway through. At the same time, it doesn't feel unfinished because it's going into obviously amazing hands with Olivia. It's going to be really cool — and weird — to watch the show as a viewer and not be critiquing our own performances, and just take it in and appreciate the show for what it is."