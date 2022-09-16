Two Upcoming Marvel Movies Just Had Their Release Dates Pushed Back

Two Marvel movies are having their release dates pushed back, but they're probably not the ones you're thinking of.

In recent years, it has often felt as though the only guaranteed box office successes come from the superhero genre, and more specifically from the Marvel brand. The juggernaut success of Disney's Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to confound competing studios, and the major industry players have all developed their own offerings. There is, of course, Warner Bros., home to the DC brand of superheroes. But Sony Pictures, which once missed the chance to own the Avengers, owns the rights to Spider-Man and his rogue's gallery of foes and has not been content to rest on its laurels. After eking out a joint deal with Disney to produce the most recent "Spider-Man" solo films starring Tom Holland, Sony has plowed ahead with its other Spidey properties, producing several films revolving around characters such as Venom and Morbius. On the animation side, the studio produced the 2018 Oscar-winning "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse," and its sequel is set to arrive in June 2023.

Additionally, Sony has been in production on two more films in its Spider-Man Universe, which we now know will be released a bit later than expected.