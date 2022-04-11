It's Time To Talk About The Future Of Sony's Spider-Man Universe

Marvel fans are living in a truly unprecedented time right now, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to thrive and grow. The MCU's past achievements are now the stuff of legend, and the franchise continues pushing into new, more cosmic reaches with both "Spider-Man: No Way Home" and "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness."

However, the MCU is not the only Marvel Universe in town, because Sony also has its own stable of Spider-Man-adjacent characters that it's bringing to life on the big screen. Long story short, this all comes down to Sony buying the rights to the wallcrawler, his villains, and other supporting characters during Marvel's financial rough patch in the 1990s, and while Sony and Marvel Studios do have a unique partnership that keeps Tom Holland's Peter Parker in the MCU, it's clear that Sony also wants its own universe to play with — a universe that, so far, includes "Venom" and "Morbius," with "Madame Web" and "Kraven the Hunter" on the way.

However, this dark, grungy universe is rough around the edges. Jared Leto's "Morbius" recently earned itself a dire 16% critic rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Ouch. The scathing reviews didn't initially stop audiences from heading to theaters, as the Living Vampire has already scooped up over $100 million worldwide (via Forbes) against a $75 million budget, but the movie's second Friday saw a record attendance drop of 83% (also per Forbes), which clearly bodes poorly for reception.

Sony's Spider-Man universe is headed down the wrong path. Going forward, Sony needs to adjust its gameplan for future solo movies and the inevitable "Sinister Six." That's going to involve making good movies before crossovers, and when crossovers do happen (particularly involving a certain friendly neighborhood superhero), ensuring they actually make sense.