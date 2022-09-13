Looper Survey: The Cobra Kai Character That Deserves Their Own Spin-Off According To Fans

Netflix's "Cobra Kai" is a show driven by its entertaining characters and all the karate-related drama that comes with them, whether it be Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Miguel Diaz (Xolo Maridueña) and Robby Keene (Tanner Buchanan), or Tory Nichols (Peyton List) and Daniel's daughter Sam (Mary Mouser). Fans have more than enough stories to choose from. But if you were to actually ask viewers who from the "Cobra Kai" gang deserves their own spin-off series, the answer will likely surprise you.

Former opponents-turned-karate-frenemies Johnny and Daniel are once again leading the pack in the recently dropped Season 5, which introduces the biggest fighting tournament yet for the streaming franchise. Characters like Miguel and Robby will surely have their hands full this season and in any future ones — if any — as they keep struggling to deal with their relationships with both Johnny and Daniel. While Season 6 of "Cobra Kai" has yet to be announced, the latest entry has pretty much confirmed what people have been suspecting all along — the show is still a fan favorite. And there could even be a potential spin-off series or two on the way in the coming years.

In an exclusive poll, Looper asked viewers which "Cobra Kai" character ultimately made the most sense as the possible star for such a series, with their answers making it abundantly clear that they don't care about fan favorites.