The Stunning Response To Cobra Kai Season 5 Just Confirms What We Suspected All Along

When "Cobra Kai" first debuted as a new series on YouTube, few people predicted that the show would resonate so strongly with viewers. While the blockbuster original "The Karate Kid" rates highly with critics and fans, the three sequels that followed showed an ever-increasing indifference or downright dislike of the direction the franchise was heading. The 2010 reboot "The Karate Kid" breathed some new life into it, but it's now clear that what was needed was the original cast, not a reboot.

From old fans from the original "Karate Kid" film of 1984 to young audiences that were introduced to the franchise by their parents or interested in the younger cast, "Cobra Kai" struck a tone with everyone, and it quickly moved from YouTube to Netflix's streaming service after Season 2. What fans wanted was to know what happened to Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) in the 34 years since their rivalry first started, if Johnny ever found redemption, and what their lives had become. From the first season's astounding 100% tomatometer rating and 95% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, the series has stayed strong, with critics' and viewers' ratings never falling below 91%. But even knowing that, the response to Season 5 is still stunning.