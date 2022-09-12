D23 Expo 2022 Gave Us The Indiana Jones Reunion We Waited Nearly 40 Years To See
Over the past three days, Disney's D23 event has given us news and updates that have had fans going wild. From the upcoming productions from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar such as "Wish," "Elio," and "Inside Out 2," to the "Star Wars" updates with trailers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 and "Tales of the Jedi," to the exciting news from the wide world of Marvel with "Loki," "Thunderbolts," "The Marvels," and many more — there was no shortage of fan-pleasing news to come from the house of mouse.
Part of the thrill of attending D23 (in addition to the array of updates) is the moments that occur during the numerous panels and events throughout the weekend. Over the years, these moments have included things like Idina Menzel singing "Let It Go" for the first time before the release of "Frozen," Kermit the Frog playing the Oscar-winning song "Rainbow Connection," and the majority of the "Avengers" cast assembling on stage in 2011 for fans unaware of the impactful blockbuster awaiting them the following year.
The thrill of seeing so many of our favorite actors in the same place, sharing the same energy and passion for a project is beyond infectious. And with many of Disney's projects being follow-ups to long-running franchises such as "Star Wars" or "Willow," there are sure to be some heartwarming reunions that fans have been dying to witness. This year, one reunion has set the internet ablaze with giddiness and smiles.
Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan's reunion will warm your heart
On Saturday, September 10, the world would get one of the most wholesome and unexpected cast reunions in some time as "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" stars Harrison Ford and Ke Huy Quan embraced once again after nearly 40 years. The reunion was witnessed worldwide when Quan posted a photo of the two actors with massive smiles across their faces embracing one another on his Instagram with the equally adorable caption, "'I love you, Indy.' Indiana Jones and Short Round reunited after 38 years." The two happened to come across each other as Ford was in attendance at D3 to promote the upcoming James Mangold-directed "Indiana Jones" film and Quan was announced to be starring in Marvel's upcoming second season of their hit Disney+ series, "Loki."
Released in 1984, "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" is the second installment of the "Indiana Jones" franchise, acting as a prequel to the 1981 smash hit "Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark" starring Ford as Jones. Quan famously played the character Short Round, who accompanies Jones and his love interest, Willie (Kate Capshaw), on a daring escapade to retrieve a special rock from a secret cult. After numerous appearances in such films as "The Goonies," Quan took a hiatus from the profession, making his return to acting in 2022's "Everything Everywhere All At Once," where his performance was widely acclaimed (via GQ).