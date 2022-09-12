D23 Expo 2022 Gave Us The Indiana Jones Reunion We Waited Nearly 40 Years To See

Over the past three days, Disney's D23 event has given us news and updates that have had fans going wild. From the upcoming productions from Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar such as "Wish," "Elio," and "Inside Out 2," to the "Star Wars" updates with trailers for "The Mandalorian" Season 3 and "Tales of the Jedi," to the exciting news from the wide world of Marvel with "Loki," "Thunderbolts," "The Marvels," and many more — there was no shortage of fan-pleasing news to come from the house of mouse.

Part of the thrill of attending D23 (in addition to the array of updates) is the moments that occur during the numerous panels and events throughout the weekend. Over the years, these moments have included things like Idina Menzel singing "Let It Go" for the first time before the release of "Frozen," Kermit the Frog playing the Oscar-winning song "Rainbow Connection," and the majority of the "Avengers" cast assembling on stage in 2011 for fans unaware of the impactful blockbuster awaiting them the following year.

The thrill of seeing so many of our favorite actors in the same place, sharing the same energy and passion for a project is beyond infectious. And with many of Disney's projects being follow-ups to long-running franchises such as "Star Wars" or "Willow," there are sure to be some heartwarming reunions that fans have been dying to witness. This year, one reunion has set the internet ablaze with giddiness and smiles.