Ariana DeBose Will Lead Disney's New Film Wish

Ariana DeBose's performance as Anita in "West Side Story" turned out to be one of the most exciting and compelling performances of 2021. The film was her first mainstream feature, and she went on to win the Academy Award for best supporting actress as the first Afro-Latina, and queer woman of color, thereby making Oscars history. Her portrayal of Anita brought back memories of Rita Moreno's performance in 1961's "West Side Story," but unfolded with much more nuance and insight than what the original film provided. Her fierce determination for infusing authenticity into the role led to her not reading for the part during her "West SIde Story" audition, which is a testament to her naturalistic and engaging performance.

For fans of the performer, the anticipation has been exciting while waiting to see what she does next in her career. She will make her Marvel film debut in the upcoming "Kraven the Hunter" (via Deadline) in addition to a few more projects in production and post-production. She will also voice the lead in a new Disney animated movie called "Wish." Let's take a look at what we know about the film at this point.