The Big Player Missing From MCU's Thunderbolts Lineup

There's one huge absence from the lineup of the MCU Thunderbolts, and it's the guy who — in the comics — led the team in the first place: Baron Zemo.

In the MCU, Zemo (Daniel Brühl) is a very different character from his comics counterpart, a notorious super-criminal who dreams up a team of false superheroes in order to gain and exploit the trust of the public. Nonetheless, Zemo's appearances in MCU projects like "Captain America: Civil War" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier" have made him a fan-favorite villain. This was particularly the case in the latter project, which established his baron status, further explored his hatred of superhumans, and featured him in a dance scene that became a meme.

One would think this was an ideal setup for the upcoming "Thunderbolts" movie, particularly since US Agent (Wyatt Russell) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) are in the team. But for whatever reason, Brühl was not included in any of the advance announcements about the movie. Given the MCU's penchant for secrecy, it's very possible that the character is being hidden for some sort of twist: again, the first "Thunderbolts" comic ever ended on that jaw-dropping twist that the team's leader, Citizen V, was Zemo.

Glaring as Zemo's absence is, he's not the only characters fans are missing from the announced "Thunderbolts" team. As seen on Reddit, many MCU viewers were also hoping for Tim Roth's Abomination, currently enjoying a resurgence thanks to his role on the series "She-Hulk: Attorney at Law." One such fan, u/chesterFIELDinc, speculates that Marvel might be hiding Abomination until "She-Hulk" wraps up.

Marvel's "Thunderbolts" will hit theaters on July 26, 2024.