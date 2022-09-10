Loki Season 2 Just Added This Beloved Everything Everywhere All At Once Star

Everyone's favorite god of mischief is back at it again in the upcoming 2nd season of the Disney+ series "Loki." Originally released in 2021, "Loki" follows the misadventures of an alternate version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" as he meets up with the secret organization the Time Variance Authority. Alongside the TVA, Loki must help save the timeline from a grand-scaled threat, resulting in a mad crime thriller through time. The show, which was the third television series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming on Disney+ following "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," was the first in the franchise to be renewed for a Season 2 (via Deadline).

With the new season of "Loki" on the way, there is sure to be plenty of excitement from MCU fans, as the show has been seen as a turning point for the franchise as a whole. And at the D23 Expo 2022, more about the highly anticipated "Loki" Season 2 has finally been revealed. Amongst all the exciting news, one of the biggest surprises is a new face added to the cast that has recently been celebrated for his return to the silver screen.