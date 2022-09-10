Loki Season 2 Just Added This Beloved Everything Everywhere All At Once Star
Everyone's favorite god of mischief is back at it again in the upcoming 2nd season of the Disney+ series "Loki." Originally released in 2021, "Loki" follows the misadventures of an alternate version of Loki (Tom Hiddleston) following the events of "Avengers: Endgame" as he meets up with the secret organization the Time Variance Authority. Alongside the TVA, Loki must help save the timeline from a grand-scaled threat, resulting in a mad crime thriller through time. The show, which was the third television series from the Marvel Cinematic Universe streaming on Disney+ following "WandaVision" and "The Falcon and the Winter Soldier," was the first in the franchise to be renewed for a Season 2 (via Deadline).
With the new season of "Loki" on the way, there is sure to be plenty of excitement from MCU fans, as the show has been seen as a turning point for the franchise as a whole. And at the D23 Expo 2022, more about the highly anticipated "Loki" Season 2 has finally been revealed. Amongst all the exciting news, one of the biggest surprises is a new face added to the cast that has recently been celebrated for his return to the silver screen.
Ke Huy Quan will be joining Loki Season 2
Ke Huy Quan will be joining the cast of the upcoming 2nd season of the Marvel and Disney+ series "Loki." The news was officially announced at Disney's D23 Expo 2022 on Saturday, September 10 (via Culture Crave). Quan is best known for his childhood performances in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" as Short Round and "The Goonies" as Data. Recently, Quan, inspired by 2018's "Crazy Rich Asians," returned to acting after leaving the profession for nearly two decades. One of his first major roles once he got back into action was in the acclaimed A24 science-fiction action comedy "Everything Everywhere All at Once." Quan's role in "Loki" Season 2 is currently unknown.
Quan will join the returning "Loki" cast members, including Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku, Richard E. Grant, Owen Wilson, and Gugu Mbatha-Raw. Another new name to the cast, per Deadline, is Rafael Casal, best known for his work in the 2018 film "Blindspotting" and its follow-up television series. With all this exciting fresh talent in front of the screen, "Loki" Season 2 is sure to be a stunner.